Maha promises probe into lathicharge on hearing impaired youth

The government Tuesday assured a probe into Monday's incident of charge by police on hearing-impaired agitators in Pune and action against the guilty.

The government also accepted many demands of protesters pertaining to their education, and promised that priority would be given to the differently-abled persons in jobs.

Responding to of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's demand for a strict action against police officials for ordering lathicharge, Pune Guardian of BJP told the Legislative Assembly the incident would be probed and action taken.

Vikhe Patil demanded that officials concerned be suspended immediately.

Scores of hearing-impaired youth who were staging a demonstration for their pending demands were injured in the incident.

The agitators had alleged police baton charged them despite protesting in a peaceful manner while police claimed they used only mild force, as protesters blocked roads and disrupted traffic for immediate resolution of their demands.

of State for Home told the House police resorted to charge because protesters broke barricades.

He said two students and five police officials were injured in the incident.

Social said demands of the protesting students have been discussed at the government level and meetings were held with

He said demands pertaining to of differently-abled students have been accepted.

"Currently, there is one higher secondary school in each of five divisions in the state. Directives have been issued to startmore schools in and divisions," the minister said.

He said representatives of thedifferntly-abled would be taken into confidence while appointing a competent authority to manage such schools.

"Two representatives of the organisations of the differently-abled students will be inducted into the expert committeefor creation of posts in schools," Badole said.

The minister also promised appointment of sign language experts in ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) in the state.

"They (the differently-abled) would also be given driving license after being checked by competent medical officers. They would also be given priority in jobs," Badole said.

He said a meeting will be organised betweenthe chief minister and representativesof the differently-abled before the end of the current session.

