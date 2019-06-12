Video shows man brandishing gun on road, police say they are YouTubers

A video purportedly showing some people in a car brandishing guns at each other in Greater surfaced on the Tuesday, with police saying it was allegedly shot for their channel but action will be taken against them for creating a "nuisance".

The purported video of the incident had surfaced on the Tuesday evening, showing the two cars running parallel on an empty road, while the video was being shot from another car running behind the two.

"It was a video shoot which was allegedly being done by some people for their channel. It is not related to any robbery attempt. Suitable legal action being taken against the people appearing in the video for their act of creating in public," a said.

The purported video was shot in Karna area of Greater Noida,a said.

(SHO), Kasna, has probed the matter and it has emerged that the two sides were friends with each other and engaging in stunts. Appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter," the said.

Brandishing firearms in public space is illegal in the country under the Arms Act.

