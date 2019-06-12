Iraqi national held for throwing two puppies from 8th floor

police arrested an Iraqi national for allegedly killing two puppies after throwing them off from his eighth floor located in upscale Emrald Estate here, said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday when the of Umeed for (NGO) complained to police control room against the accused, identified as Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain, 31, a native of Iraq, that he threw two puppies to death from his eighth floor

"He was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage, following which confessed to his crime on sustained interrogation," police PRO said.

The accused works as a guest attendant for the overseas people who come for treatment in Gurgaon hospitals, Bokan added.

