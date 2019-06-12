JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sudan protesters to end strike, resume talks with generals: mediator
Business Standard

Iraqi national held for throwing two puppies from 8th floor

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

Gurgaon police arrested an Iraqi national for allegedly killing two puppies after throwing them off from his eighth floor apartment located in upscale Emrald Estate here, apolice official said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday when the founder of Umeed for Animal Foundation (NGO) complained to Gurgaon police control room against the accused, identified as Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain, 31, a native of Iraq, that he threw two puppies to death from his eighth floor apartment.

"He was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage, following which Saif Ashar Abdul Hussain confessed to his crime on sustained interrogation," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

The accused works as a guest attendant for the overseas people who come for treatment in Gurgaon hospitals, Bokan added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 00:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU