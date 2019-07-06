YSR 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme to be extended to tenant farmers

: The newly-constituted Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission Saturday decided to extend 'YSR Rythu Bharosa', an input assistance scheme, to tenant farmers as well.

Briefing reporters at the end of the its first meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mission Vice-Chairman M V S Nagi Reddy and Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu said necessary amendments would be brought in to the Tenant Farmers Act, if required, to extend financial assistance to tenant farmers.

Under Rythu Bharosa, each farmer would be given an annual grant of Rs 12,500 to meet input costs.

The proposed amendments to the Act would not affect the land owners, they said.

At the meeting, it was decided to bring the Rs 3,000 crore market stabilization fund and the Rs 2,000 crore calamity relief fund under the Mission's control for effective disbursal of relief to farmers.

Reddy and Kanna Babu said the state government would organize Farmers' Day on July 8 to mark the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

"Giving hope to the farming community by extending support services, rescue measures and moral support for sustainable agriculture and also giving a fillip to the socio-economic status of farmers" will be the theme of Farmers Day,that will be organized in all assembly constituencies across the state.

"The Agriculture Mission will meet once every month and discuss farmers issues.

We have decided to set up laboratories in each Assembly constituency for testing quality of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to prevent spurious stuff.

Banks have been asked not to exert undue pressure on farmers for repayment of crop loans.

Also, we have chalked out an action plan for proper disbursal of co-operative loans," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)