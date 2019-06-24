CM joins issue with BJP, says 'Grama Vastavya' not political

H D Monday said his'Grama Vastavya' (overnight stay in villages) programme was not a 'political gimmick', even as the BJP Monday dismissed it and said the people need relief from the "daily streetfight" between and JD(S) leaders.

Dismissing the initiative as a drama, BJP state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa alleged that the was wasting crores of rupees in the name of 'Grama Vastavya'.

Hitting back at Yeddyurappa, said, Grama Vastavya is not a political gimmick, it can be done only with "freedom of conscience", "humanity", and a will power to solve problems with a "motherly heart".

'Grama Vastavya' is aimed at taking administration to the people.

Rejecting Yeddyurappa's allegation that crores of rupees were being spent on the programme, said spending on him during the Grama Vastavya was only limited to travel cost, and basic facilities for stay at a government school.

Pointing out that at Chandaraki village, foundations were laid for various projects worth 58 crore , he said, those programmes don't come under the cost of Grama Vastavya.

"Ihope that those in responsible positions speak after knowing the reality," Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

Yeddyurappa claimed that internal squabble in the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition had created an atmosphere that the government may collapse any time and asked Kumaraswamy as to when people would get relief from his administration that has lost direction.

"During his stay at Chandaraki village in district last week- just imagine- he (CM) claims to be a simple man and boasted that state's exchequer will be burdened if he travels by a helicopter, Rs 1.22 crore was spent for luxury, and other things- you (CM) should be ashamed," the BJP said.

Yeddyurappa also hit out at Kumaraswamy for boasting about his simplicity, while "running the administration from a five star hotel."



Kumaraswamy launched the 'Grama Vastavya' at Chandaraki village Friday, while his stay at Herurvillage in Kalaburagi rural taluk on Saturday was postponed due to heavy rain.

The state BJP Monday released a book "Grama Vastavya - Zero Performance" that lists out the current status of about42 villages that Kumaraswamy had visited during his firststint as in 2006-07.

Kumaraswamy said during the BJP-JD(S) coalition government Yeddyurappa also took part in Grama Vastavya programme along with him at Srirampura village of Arakalagudu taluk in district.

"How some thing that was sweet then, has turned bitter today?"



"If there is constructive criticism on administrative matters I will take them seriously and take action.

I request Yeddyurappa through media not to bring down the dignity of theoffice of of opposition by speaking about my personal matters that do not come under the domain of the government," he said.

The of the opposition also alleged that 'GramaVastavya' showed that the chief minister was unable to implement the decisions taken in the state capital at the local level.

He has lost control over bureaucracy and does not havefaith in his district in-charge ministers, Yeddyurappa alleged.

"At the time when science and technology in the country has progressed, why are you playing the 'Grama-Drama' of solving the issues through Grama Vastavya? Isn't this a publicity gimmick? Will you come out with a white paper about your achievements in previous Grama Vastavya," he asked.

Yeddyurappa hit out at Kumaraswamy for allegedly running the administration from a five-star hotel.

"Mr chief minister, when will people get relief from your administration that has lost direction and from daily street fight of your coalition parties?" he asked.

"Watching and reading about street fighting between Congress-JD(S) leaders, people are cursing.

There is loot taking place every day in government departments, still CM is making speeches about developing the state- when is the relief from such illusion?" he said.

Meanwhile, the said the credit for the Chief Minister's outreach programme goes to the entire coalition government, not to JD(S) alone.

"This is coalition government, the Chief Minister is not alone for JD(S), he is

If he does grama vastavya will it (credit) go only to JD(S)? It will go to entire government," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is from the Congress, said.

'Grama Vastavya' is a popular programme that Kumaraswamy had launched during his first stint as Chief Minister heading the BJP-JD(S) coalition government in 2006-07.

During his previous stint, Kumaraswamy used to spend the nights at villagers' houses as part of the initiative.

This time, however, he has decided to stay in government schools.

