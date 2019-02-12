Airport incident smacks of Centre's involvement: Akhilesh

Yadav Tuesday alleged that the Centre was "involved" in preventing him from flying to from the airport here.

At a hurriedly convened press conference here, Yadav claimed Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark, that the visit could have triggered violence, is a cover to hide nervousness and the incident shows how "scared" the government is.

"I think the government at the Centre is also involved in stopping me. cannot enter airport as its security is in Centre's hand," he claimed.

The former minister claimed that the could not have stopped him inside the airport.

"This is work of the Centre. I think government at the Centre is also involved in stopping me. The cannot enter airport as its security is in Centre's hand. Despite this police reached there and stopped me without any written order," he said.

Yadav said he was stopped from boarding a flight to to attend a students' union programme.

"I haven't been given a reason why but it seems the general impression was that I would create a law and order problem. The CM has given a statement to this effect but they are using this as a cover to hide their nervousness because our youth have had enough," he claimed.

The said that had there been a genuine problem, the police would have objected, or asked for a change in his schedule and he asserted he would never do anything to endanger the safety of people and property.

Yadav said his programme had been finalised on December 27.

"When the event came near, three bombs exploded where the stage was set. Neither government nor administration took any action against those involved in it. In a democracy, it never happens that government helps in throwing of bombs when an event is about to take place," he claimed.

Earlier, Adityanath told reporters outside the state Assembly, that Yadav's visit could have triggered violence between rival student groups at the University.

"The had urged the government to stop his visit and the government acted," he said.

On being asked to comment on Adityanath's claim, Yadav said, "I was told I will spread hatred and violence. I challenge them to show even one such charge against me, compared to who has so many charges against him. It is the beauty of our democracy that we are seeing a sitting CM with so many cases against them."



Yadav also showed placards in which cases against Adityanath were mentioned and claimed, "He must be the who withdrew his own cases."



Alleging that the BJP and its supporters were considering elections as their own polls, the claimed, "The government and all the ministers were contesting the student union polls. Whenever the CM went to university, he must have ordered his people that they should not lose the polls."In a statement earlier, he said the BJP had lost Uttar Pradesh, "but more than an election, they have lost the faith that the youth of this country reposed in them".

The former UP chief minister said the BJP had betrayed the aspirations and hopes of crores of young people in their "blind pursuit" of creating a monochrome

"Their attack on institutions by filling them with people, whose loyalties lie with an organisation that harbours those who celebrate the Mahatma's murderer, is an attack on our democracy.

"These are people who have taken two oaths (of government and RSS) but are only loyal to one. These are people who have never accepted or celebrated our Constitution," he claimed.

He said he stood with the youth of and this country, and they stand with him.

"Today, I ask everyone to come forward and join hands not to win an election but to defeat, and forever stand vigilant against, an ideology that threatens to unravel the beautiful tapestry of our country," Yadav added.

