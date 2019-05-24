WC Warm-up: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs

smashed his way to 88 while produced an all-round effort as outplayed by 87 runs in an ICC warm-up encounter here Friday.

Batting first, put up a par score of 338 for seven, riding on Du Plessis's 88 off 69 balls with four sixes and seven fours. were all out for 251 in 42.3 overs with Phehlukwayo taking 4 for 36 in 7 overs.

When the Proteas batted, Du Plessis was well supported by opener Hashim Amla, who scored 65 off 61 balls along with contributions from (40 off 41 balls), Phehlukwayo (35 off 34 balls), (26 off 13 balls).

With Lasith Malinga being rested, the new ball bowlers Suranga Lakmal (2/63) and Nuwan Pradeep (2/77) went for runs with the only respectable figures coming from Isuru Udana (1/42 in 10 overs).

fought till (87 off 92 balls) and former (64 off 66 balls) were at the crease adding 98 for the fourth wicket.

Once Karunaratne was dismissed, the Sri Lankan wickets fell in a heap with last five wickets falling for only 31 runs.

used all their options save with Lungi Ngidi (2/12 in 6 overs) one spell and Phehlukwayo running through the middle and lower-order.

Brief Scores: South Africa 338/7 ( 88 off 69 balls, 65 off 61 balls, 35 off 34 balls)



Sri Lanka 251 in 42.3 overs ( 87 off 92 balls, 64 off 66 balls).

