We are fighting against thieves: Hardik Patel at oppn rally

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Saturday said while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given a call to fight against the 'goro' (Britishers) "we are fighting against 'choro' (thieves)."

Patel said this while addressing the TMC rally of opposition parties at Brigade Parade ground here.

The young Gujarat leader thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for bringing all major opposition leaders on one platform and pointing towards 'jansalab' (mass gathering) said it was an indication that BJP is on its way out of power.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 12:15 IST

