We are fighting against thieves: Hardik Patel at oppn rally

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Saturday said while Netaji had given a call to fight against the 'goro' (Britishers) "we are fighting against 'choro' (thieves)."



Patel said this while addressing the TMC rally of opposition parties at Brigade Parade ground here.

The young leader thanked West Bengal Chief Minister for bringing all major opposition leaders on one platform and pointing towards 'jansalab' (mass gathering) said it was an indication that BJP is on its way out of power.

