How can we teach when students are scared to return: JNUTA tells govt

In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA delegation reiterated their demand for removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JNU
JNU students gather at the entrance gate of the Jawahar Lal University before leaving for their protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry. PTI

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday told the HRD Ministry that they "do not feel secure" on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities.

In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA delegation reiterated their demand for removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

"We do not feel secure on campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching," JNUTA President D K Lobiyal told the ministry officials.

Classes were supposed to begin in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday but could not start due to boycott by teachers and students.

The teachers' association has given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence when a masked mob attacked students and teachers.
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 17:00 IST

