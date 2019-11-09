Welcome verdict, but SC could've ordered for school at site: Delhi Muslims

A section of the Muslim community in the capital on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the issue, but some suggested that the apex court could have ordered to build a hospital or college instead at the disputed site.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the top court in a historic judgement backed the construction of a Ram Temple by a trust at the disputed site, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Many Muslim residents from Old Delhi to Seelampur area across the Yamuna were largely happy about it, even as they appealed to people to remain calm and maintain peace and amity.

Mohammad Usman, a resident of New Seelampur area, said the "verdict is right but it could have been better if the court had ordered to make a hospital or college over there".

"But, we are happy that the dispute has been resolved by the Supreme Court," the 25-year-old man argued.

Sanibul Ali, 30, from Brahmpuri, who deals in cloth business, said, "We also support it but it could have been better if instead of considering a mosque or a temple there, the court could have ordered to build a hospital or college at the disputed site in "



However, not all residents were happy about the verdict and wanted the government to focus on providing employment to people now.

Ashrafuddin, who works as a labour in Jama Masjid, said, "Now that the matter has been resolved, the government should now focus on providing employment."



"We want employment to earn our livelihood. I am dissatisfied, but happy that this issue, which has been used as a political tool for several years, has been sorted," he added.

The 16th century Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of Hindu kar sevaks on December 6, 1992, triggering riots in various parts of the county.

Delivering a unanimous judgement on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land.

"Yet, it is also clear that the destruction of the 16th century three-domed structure by Hindu kar sevaks, who want to build a Ram temple there, was wrong that "must be remedied," the ruling said.

Faheem, who runs winter clothes shop near Jama Masjid, said, "Hindus and are brothers and they want just peace".

Mohammad Hasibul, a resident of Seelampur area, said, "We welcome the verdict. We support the verdict on the long-pending dispute. The issues needed to resolved... No violence should be take place across the nation."



In Jama Masjid area, police personnel marched in the streets and patrolled on motorcycles.

Shakib Chaudhary, 25, a resident of Zafarabad, said, "We don't need a particular place for worship. The god is everywhere. We welcome the SC verdict. And, this sensitive and long-pending issue needed to be resolved.