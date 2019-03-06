Rajasthan IPS officer dismissed from service over extramarital relationship

An has been dismissed from service by the Union over an alleged extramarital relationship, officials said.

Pankaj Kumar Chaudhary, currently serving as the Commandant of Police Training School, was found guilty of grave misconduct, an official order said.

The action against the 2009-batch of cadre was taken for establishing relations with another woman with whom he had a child.

The order said the official violated rule 3 (1) of the All Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The rule provides that every member of the service shall at all times maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and shall do nothing which is unbecoming of a member of the service.

An inquiry was initiated against the in April 2016 on the basis of a complaint from his wife.

The then government forwarded the case to the with a recommendation to impose a suitable major penalty on him.

The Ministry sought comments from the (UPSC) which advised his dismissal from the service.

Chaudhary married on December 4, 2005 and legally separated on May 1, 2018. During this period, he entered into a relationship with another woman and fathered a child from her, the order said.

The male child was born on May 14, 2011 in Jaipur, it said.

Chaudhary (44), who hails from Varanasi, has landed into other controversies as well while he was the of police of Jaisalmer (February-July 2013) and Bundi (January-September 2014).

He had reopened the history sheet of Saleh Mohammad's father, Gazi Fakir, in Jaisalmer during the rule in

Saleh Mohammad, who was the MLA that time, is the

After the history sheet was opened, Chaudhary was transferred to in Kishangarh, Ajmer.

He was later made the Bundi SP, but was removed from the post in the wake of communal tension. The officer was served a chargesheet which accused him of not acting in time to tackle the riots.

When contacted, the said he had received the dismissal order and would challenge it in the (CAT).

