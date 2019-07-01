West Bengal to observe July 12 as 'Save Water Day'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday say her government will observe July 12 as 'Save Water Day' from this year.

Banerjee said corrective actions were the need of the hour to combat the situation of water scarcity in various parts of the country.

The chief minister also said she will participate in an awareness walk on water conservation on July 12.

"It will start from Jorasanko at 3 pm...," Banerjee said during a programme at the state-run SSKM Hospital here.

