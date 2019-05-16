White House urges Internet users to denounce 'censorship'

has renewed its claims of political favouritism among and platforms by launching a survey that encourages people to report online

" PLATFORMS should advance FREEDOM OF SPEECH. Yet too many Americans have seen their accounts suspended, banned, or fraudulently reported for unclear 'violations' of user policies," read the

It asks for respondents' contact details along with information about instances in which they believe they were censored online.

"No matter your views, if you suspect political bias caused such an action to be taken against you, share your story with Trump," the survey continues.

Trump has made heavy use of both in his 2016 presidential campaign and during his time in office.

Yet he's repeatedly denounced "collusion" between tech giants and his political opponents, and at one point accused of rigging results to favor negative coverage about him.

His political allies have echoed the allegations while providing little evidence of bias. and companies have denied the claims.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)