JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

IAF's MiG-27 fighter jet crashes in Jodhpur
Business Standard

Widow raped by brother-in-law on promise of marriage

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A woman here has alleged that she was raped by her brother-in-law here on the promise of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old woman in her police complaint said following her husband's death, her brother-in-law developed physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage, they said.

According to police, the accused later refused to marry her under pressure from family.

A case has been registered against the accused who is absconding, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements