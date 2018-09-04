Widow raped by brother-in-law on promise of marriage

A woman here has alleged that she was raped by her brother-in-law here on the promise of marriage, police said on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old woman in her police complaint said following her husband's death, her brother-in-law developed physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage, they said.
According to police, the accused later refused to marry her under pressure from family.
A case has been registered against the accused who is absconding, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
