Wie eyes number one spot after return from wrist surgery

believes a rebuilt wrist and a remodelled swing can power her to the top of golf's world rankings for the first time as she sets out to defend her title at "Asia's Major" this week.

"Being number one in the world is the most important thing to me," said the 29-year-old American ahead of the $1.5 million Women's in which begins on Thursday and features the world's top 20 players.

A year ago Singapore's Sentosa Club was the scene of one of Wie's greatest triumphs, but she ended the season undergoing on a painful wrist that caused her to withdraw during in August.

Wie had been battling in both wrists and since the operation last October has reconfigured her swing to limit the and prevent long-term damage.

"Definitely after surgery, it's taken me a long road to be here today," Wie said.

"I am using a little bit more wrist than I did last year but substantially less than I have before, but it's all about trying to be as pain-free as possible."



Wie returned at last week's LPGA Thailand, finishing in a tie for 23rd at six-under-par -- 16 behind the winner of

"It felt to be back out there playing again," Wie posted on before flying to Singapore, where 12 months earlier she sealed a one-stroke win with an astonishing 45-foot birdie putt on the last hole followed by an emotional scream and a fist pump.

"That whole day, I was behind," recalled Wie of her first title since the 2014 US Women's Open which remains her only victory.

- 'Everything has shaped me' -



- 'Everything has shaped me' -

"I knew I had to make birdies and then I was on the last hole, and I saw the big leaderboard on the 18th. I was like 'Wow! if I birdie this hole... I could possibly win.'"I knew I had to make it. I hit the ball pretty hard. I was like I'm not leaving this short. It was a lot of emotions and it was pretty awesome."At just 13 years old Wie had shot to prominence in 2003 when she was the youngest player, male or female, to win an adult USGA event.

She followed it by becoming the youngest to make the at the US Women's Open the same year.

She turned professional just before her 16th birthday with many predicting she would go on to dominate the women's game.

But despite huge publicity and multi-million dollar sponsorship deals, Wie had limited success as the constant pressure and a succession of took their toll.

"Everything that's happened in the past, good or bad, has shaped me," said Wie. "I feel like I've dealt with a lot of things."



The 2014 season finally saw her fulfil her early promise with wins at and LPGA Lotte Championship, 11 other top-10 finishes and a rise to a career-high fifth in the world rankings.

The layoff has seen Wie's world ranking slip to 32 but the American has set her sights firmly on getting to the top.

"Hopefully the best is yet to come," Wie said. "I don't think that I have reached my full potential.

