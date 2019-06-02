Will try to get Goa host next edition of defence expo: Naik

-
Newly-inducted Union Minister of State for Defence and North Goa MP Shripad Naik Sunday said he would initiate efforts to ensure that Goa gets to host the next edition of defence exposition.
Goa had last hosted the mega exhibition in 2016 when late Manohar Parrikar was Defence Minister.
The 2018 edition of the exposition was held in Tamil Nadu.
"The priority will be to get back Defence exposition in Goa as it contributes for employment generation," Naik said, adding that he would initiate efforts to host the next edition of Defence exposition.
He also said investment by Defence ministry in Goa would be given a priority to create employment opportunities for locals.
Responding to a query, Naik said both Pakistan and China are hostile, but the latter is less aggressive.
"The Chinese aggression is in a lesser degree. But Pakistan and other terrorist groups are being tackled by the government," he said.
Naik said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prioritised curbing of "rising terrorism and infiltration".
"Government has started a strategy to tackle infiltration, especially in regions like Kashmir. Government wants infiltration to stop and (wants to) eliminate divisive forces," he said.
