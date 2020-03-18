US elections: Trump wins Republican primaries, becomes presumptive nominee

US President has won the Florida and Illinois Republican primaries, making him the party's presumptive nominee in the November presidential election.

"Congratulations to Donald J. Trump on officially becoming the presumptive Republican nominee for President!" Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted on tuesday.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump - the presumptive 2020 Republican nominee for President!



His home state of Florida put him over the top in delegates.



Record vote totals, unprecedented enthusiasm & a unified GOP!#KeepAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/ZVFvaePcaq — Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) March 18, 2020

The 73-year-old White House incumbent did not face any meaningful competition for the Republican nomination and the Florida and Illinois results were a foregone conclusion.

"Our party is united, our grassroots movement is fired up, and we are ready for FOUR MORE YEARS!" McDaniel said.

Former vice president Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, according to network projections, moving him a step closer to the party nomination and a slot on the ballot against Trump in November.