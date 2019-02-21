Withdrawal of security to separatists a step towards nailing anti-national elements: J-K BJP

The BJP's unit on Thursday welcomed the state administration's decision to withdraw cover of separatist leaders in the wake of the terror attack, and said it is a step towards "nailing anti-national elements" in the state.

The administration Wednesday withdrew of 18 and 155 political leaders, including Wahid Parra, a of former Mehbooba Mufti, and ex-bureaucrat

"We welcome the administration's decision to withdraw cover of Security withdrawal is a step towards nailing anti-national elements. Those who favour need to be taught a lesson," told reporters here.

He also welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision of providing reservation to the economically weaker sections and extending quota for SC/STs in promotion to

Raina thanked and for the "set back to anti-national forces" caused by taking back the security cover of separatist leaders.

Besides pro- separatist and Yaseen Malik, who had maintained that they never had any security the others named in the list are Aga Syed Mosvi, and his son Masroor, Saleem Geelani, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo, Aga Syed Abul Hussain, and

In addition, the security of 155 political persons and activists, who did not require the security provided to them based on their threat assessment and activities, was also withdrawn.

Raina said by this move, a very strict message has been given by the and the Union to the anti-national elements who always conspired against the country and worked to halt development.

"They took away books and handed guns to kids in the Valley. They all acted as agent of and destroyed Kashmir. We seek speedy trial in cases pending against such persons. They tried to disturb the peace of the region," the said.

"Pakistan has been given a befitting rely by our brave security forces for its actions across the border. It has suffered heavy losses due to the retaliatory action by our forces in Poonch."



Raina accused Congress, NC and PDP leaders for having soft corner for Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it and said, "The of Kashmir has also started to understand the reality that these leaders have no respect for the lives of common masses."



Kashmiris are now supporting the security forces and coming forward in large numbers to join them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)