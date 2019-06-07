Woman allegedly set on fire in Dimapur: NCW seeks action taken report from Nagaland police

The (NCW) has sought an action taken report from police after reports claimed that a woman was set on fire by her husband in

According to media reports, a 24-year-old woman and a member of Domestic Workers Union (NDWU), was set on fire by her husband at their home in

Expressing concern over the matter, the NCW sought an action taken report from DGP TJ Longkumer on Thursday.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may be investigated and the Commission may be apprised about the actions taken in the matter," NCW member Soso Shaiza said in a letter to Longkumer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)