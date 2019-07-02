Woman alleges sexual harassment by cabbie

A woman has alleged that a taxi driver sexually harassed her while she was travelling with her mother and sister recently, and that police didn't arrest the accused despite lodging an FIR.

She has posted videos of the incident on social media, leading to an outrage.

The woman, a content creator cum a law student, shared her ordeal on Instagram four days ago.

The incident occurred when the woman, along with her mother and sister, hired a taxi from Dadar to Nariman Point, a distance of nearly 12 kms, in morning hours.

"This driver as soon as I got into this local taxi, opens his zip, was staring at me objectifying & was stimulating his genitals," she wrote and also posted three videos of the incident.

The videos seem to have been taken from the navigator's seat next to the driver.

"Every time the taxi took a halt at a signal, I felt uncomfortable. The family got off the taxi midway through the journey," she said.

The woman claimed that though she lodged an FIR with police, the driver has not been arrested.

She, however, did not disclose the name of the police station where she lodged the case.

The incident could not be immediately confirmed by police.

