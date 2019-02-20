JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NYT enemy of people: Trump

Ayurvedic practitioner shot dead in Ghaziabad
Business Standard

Woman bludgeoned to death by son in Ghaziabad

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

A 55-year-old woman was brutally killed by her son apparently over a land dispute here Wednesday, police said.

Ramvati was bludgeoned to death by Manoj (21) with a gas cylinder after an argument over some ancestral land in the morning, they said.

A neighbour of the deceased happened to witness Manoj attacking Ramvati and informed police after bolting the door of the house from outside, DIG Upendra Agarwal said.

The accused was arrested and the body sent for postmortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 22:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements