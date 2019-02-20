Woman bludgeoned to death by son in Ghaziabad

A 55-year-old woman was brutally killed by her son apparently over a land dispute here Wednesday, police said.

Ramvati was bludgeoned to death by (21) with a after an argument over some ancestral land in the morning, they said.

A neighbour of the deceased happened to witness attacking Ramvati and informed police after bolting the door of the house from outside, DIG Upendra Agarwal said.

The accused was arrested and the body sent for postmortem, he added.

