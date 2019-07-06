Woman held at IGI Airport with 5 bullets

A woman has been apprehended by CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying five bullets in her hand baggage, a senior official said Saturday.

Trisha Mondal, bound for Kolkata on an Air India flight, was intercepted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer after he detected the bullets on the X-ray monitor around 4 pm Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), he said.

A total of 5 bullets were recovered from the passenger's bag.

The woman could not give a satisfactory reply as to why she was carrying the ammunition that is banned to be brought in the airport terminal area or to be carried inside an aircraft, the official said.

