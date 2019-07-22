Woman pushed into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri, rescued

A man fled after pushing his lover into a gorge here, police said on Monday.

He had brought the woman with her from Delhi on the pretest of taking her to his village, they said.

The personnel associated with the 108 ambulance service rescued the woman after her cries were heard by nearby villagers.

The incident took place on Saturday night, police Inspector Surajpal Singh said.

The woman, who luckily got away with only fractures in her hand and leg, was being treated at the district hospital, he said.

Hailing from West Bengal, the woman had been living with the man for the past two years in Delhi, he said.

The man hails from a village near Pauri.

He brought the woman in a taxi from Delhi on Saturday on the pretext of taking her to his village to meet his relatives, the officer said.

When they were going on foot towards his village, the man pushed the woman into the gorge in the Addwani area and ran away, Singh said.

Efforts were underway to trace him, the official said.

