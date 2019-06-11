All arrangements put in place for first batch of pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Authorities

authorities have made all necessary arrangements for the first batch of 59 pilgrims who will undertake the annual Kailash-Mansarovar beginning Wednesday, officials said.

All preparations for the have been made. The catering staff of Kumao Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the Yatra, has been deputedat all the camps along the way from Bundi to Nabhidhang, Ashok Joshi, the of the at the KMVN in Nainital, said.

The Nigam will provideKumauni and south Indian meals to the pilgrims at these camps andthe will take the responsibility of their security up to Gunji, beyond which the ITBP will take over.

"The medical facilities willbe provided by Pithoragarh, who will send a teamof one doctor and one to each batch," Joshi said.

The pilgrims' batches will reach Kathgodam railway station in from by from where they willbe taken to Dharchula base camp after a day's stay in Almora by air-conditionedbuses, the said.

From there, they will be ferried by jeeps to Nazang bridge, 55 km from Dharchula base camp, from where the pilgrims will start on foot up to for the night's rest.

"A total of 59 pilgrims will be part of the first batch of the Yatra this year. They will reach Kathgodam bus station from onJune 12 and a total of 18 batches will be sent to Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh route this year. The pilgrimage will go on from June 12 to September 12," he said.

The pilgrims batch will stay in for seven days and return to Lipulekh on the eighth day, the said.

He saidcommunication facilities will be provided by liaison officers of each batch, who have been provided each.

District Magistrate V K Jogdande said the administrationhas written to the to provide helicopters incase of an emergency due to changing weather patterns.

"We have also put two SDRFteams, at Dharchula and Gunji camps, to provide in case of any emergency," Jogdande said.

He said the trek route between Mangti rivulet to has been cleared of debris by the state PWDand is fit for use.

"But the condition of the route is subjectto the weather conditions," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)