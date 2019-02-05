Works for CCTV camera project in Delhi has begun: AAP

In the run up to the polls, the ruling in is trying hard to implement the CCTV camera project, which was one of its major poll promises before coming to power in 2015.

In a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, party MLAs discussed ways to set up the proposed network of CCTV cameras in the city, which was first envisaged as a measure to boost women's in the national capital.

"The work for installation of 2,000 CCTV cameras each in every assembly constituency has begun," said MLA and

He said meetings will be held with resident welfare associations in each constituency by the respective MLAs to get the locals' view in the installation of the cameras.

"The cases of chain and mobile snatching are on the rise. Thousands of people do not even file complaint with the police. Eve teasing is also on the rise. Installation of CCTV cameras in every street will bring the situation under control and also help the police," Bhardwaj tweeted.

Government sources claimed (BEL), a state-owned company, had recently agreed to execute the project, under which 2,000 cameras will be installed in each of the 70 assembly constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)