World's biggest sovereign fund to dump oil and gas stocks: Norway

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest and which is fuelled by petrodollars, will divest its holdings to reduce its exposure to the oil sector, the announced on Friday.

While the decision is based solely on financial considerations and not on the environment or climate change, a divestment by an investor worth more than $1 trillion will undoubtedly be seen as a major blow to polluting fossil fuels.

The government of Norway, the biggest in western Europe, said it would exclude companies classified as exploration and production companies from the fund.

"The objective is to reduce the vulnerability of our common wealth to a permanent decline," Minister said in a statement. The decision follows a recommendation made the Scandinavian country's central in 2017.

represent almost half of exports of Norway's and 20 percent of the state's revenues.

The revenue from the state-owned companies are placed in the -- commonly referred to as the "oil fund" but formally known as the -- which then taps to balance its budget.

At the end of 2018, the fund had holdings worth around $37 billion in the oil sector, with significant stakes in Shell, BP, Total and among others.

The decision "does not reflect any specific view on the oil price, future profitability or sustainability of the petroleum sector. This assessment is thus independent of the government's current petroleum policy, which remains unchanged," the government said.

