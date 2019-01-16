World's permafrost gets warmer; Siberia rises the most

Scientists say the world's is getting warmer, with temperatures increasing by an average of 0.3 degrees Celsius over a decade.

A study published Wednesday found the biggest rise in Siberia, where frozen soil temperatures rose by 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.62 Fahrenheit) between 2007 and 2016.

Researchers working on the Global Terrestrial Network for collected usable data for the entire period from 123 boreholes in the Arctic,



and high mountain ranges of and

The temperature rose at 71 sites, sank at 12 and remained unchanged at 40.

Scientists say the increases track global warming generally. They noted that thawing already recorded at five of the sites contains organic matter that can release greenhouse gases, further stoking climate change.

