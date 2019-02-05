Heated exchanges between oppn, treasury benches in Lok Sabha

Acrimonious scenes were witnessed in on Tuesday as agitated members of the Trinamool Congress, protesting alleged misuse of the CBI, and the treasury benches clashed when the Motion of Thanks on President's address was taken up for discussion.

As Humkmdev initiated the discussion, most the members trooped in the Well and started shouting slogans.

Despite requests from Sumitra Mahajan, they continued with their protest on the issue of trying to question the in connection with the chit fund scam cases.

When Yadav alleged that corrupt and anti-social elements were grouping together against Narendra Modi, most of the opposition members stood up and urged the to expunge the statement.

As the verbal duel continued, (TMC) and (LJP) made threatening gestures at each other. The situation was salvaged by senior members of the

A visibly upset then asked the members to maintain decorum and adjourned the for 10 minutes till 2:30 pm.

When the reassembled, Yadav praised the various initiatives of the government for uplift of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.

Invoking Mahabharata, he said that the 2019 general elections will be "a battle between right and wrong".

He urged people to stop following their caste and not to be swayed away by them and instead vote for the BJP as it is working for social equality.

He also said that it is only the BJP government which had the courage to bring in 10 per cent quota for general category, without disturbing the overall reservation limit.

Speaking during the discussion, Jagdambika Pal (BJP) praised the steps taken by the government for the farmers and cited the recent income support scheme for small and marginal farmers.

When the Speaker called to speak, the said as there was no order in the House, the discussion should be postponed to Wednesday.

To this, the Speaker asked as to what was the guarantee that the House would run smoothly on Wednesday.

Kharge replied that how can opposition remain quiet when the "government is making so many mistakes".

too demanded that the discussion be postponed to Wednesday and assured that his party will cooperate.

From the government side, said that those who want to speak on Wednesday should be given time, but those who want to participate in the discussion today should be allowed to speak.

This was followed by slogan shouting by opposition members prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House for half an hour till 4 pm.

Earlier, the House was adjourned thrice as belligerent members engaged in sloganeering against the government over the standoff between the and the

The Question Hour was washed out and the proceedings were adjourned till noon. The House was again adjourned till 2 pm after the papers were laid and members raised various issues during the Zero Hour, which went on till around 12.30 pm.

The noisy protests continued as the House met again and the Speaker then adjourned it briefly till 2.30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)