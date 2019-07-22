You're worth the fight: Camila Cabello on anxiety struggles

Singer Camila Cabello has opened up about her battle with anxiety and encouraged people to fight for themselves as they are "the most worthwhile one".

The singer, who has often talked about her struggles with mental health issues, shared a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday.

Camila revealed how as a child she would never perform in front of her family and friends as she would get "flustered" when they would ask her to.

"... I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door, I got teary eyed when people sang happy birthday to me because people looking at me actually made me overwhelmed. I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that," she wrote.

The "Senorita" hitmaker recalled giving an interview recently where she was asked how did she end up here amid mental health struggles, and she said: "I feel like my whole life there's been two Camila's in me".

"There's little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong... and thinks it's safer to stay home than to play ball. Then there's the other Camila.

"And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying 'Let's go. You'll survive, and I'm not gonna miss out on this."



The singer wrote this is how she has navigated up till now.

"The truth is you decide who you're going to be. Every day. I'm not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person you're going to be. If you haven't been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things... it doesn't mean you can't be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, 'Let's go'. Little me hasn't left."



Cabello said she still gets "a little anxious" but is having the best time of her life and making irreplaceable memories.

"The essence of me is the same, but I've changed so much as a person. You choose who you're going to be. Force yourself to do what you're afraid of, always - and go after what you want and who you want to be, because you're worth that. You're worth the fight. It's the most worthwhile one there is.

