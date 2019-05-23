JUST IN
YSRC leads in 22 LS seats in AP

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati (AP) 

The YSR Congress is leading in 22 Lok Sabha seats and the TDP in three, according to Election Commission trends at 5 pm.

The TDP, BJP and Congress are nowhere in the picture.

All parties fought the April 11 election for 25 Lok Sabha seats on their own without any alliance, unlike in 2014 when the TDP-BJP sailed together.

Earlier trends showed that the YSRC was leading in all 25 Lok Sabha seats.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 17:21 IST

