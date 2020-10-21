Zee Group in restructuring mode; Rahul Johri to head content, revenue

-
ALSO READ
ZEE5 appoints Manish Kalra as senior VP, business head for AVOD service
Expecting moderate growth in FY21 subscription revenue: Zee Entertainment
OTT won't match TV's reach for next 5 years: Zee MD & CEO Punit Goenka
Zee Entertainment posts Q4 net loss at Rs 766 cr on higher operating costs
Zee5 launches 'Zee5 Club' yearly subscription package: Price, other details
-
Private broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), which has been facing cash flow issues for over a year, on Wednesday unveiled a major strategic restructuring involving its key talent and integrated various business and content verticals with a focus on revenue maximisation and entering newer territories.
Major part of restructuring is realigning top management, under which it has roped in Rahul Johri as president for South Asia business who will be responsible for leading the integrated revenue and content monetisation team.
Johri was the first CEO of cricket body BCCI for over four years, wherein he was one of the key persons credited for powering the monetisation process of the IPL and BCCI's media rights. Prior to the BCCI, he was with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific for 15 years where he successfully turned around it.
The other key changes include re-designating Punit Misra as president, content and international markets. He was earlier CEO of domestic broadcast business.
Amit Goenka, younger brother of CEO Punit Goenka, will be the new president for digital businesses and platforms. Amit was the CEO of international business and head of ZEE5 earlier. Tarun Katial, who is leading the over-the-top platform ZEE5, will continue to report to Amit Goenka in the same capacity.
Shariq Patel will be responsible for the integrated movies business, while Anurag Bedi will continue to drive the music business, the company said.
This restructuring process will help the company tap the emerging opportunities by focusing on reinventing existing business models, maximising its core and revenue models, and expanding into adjacent spaces besides exploring new businesses, the company said in a statement.
The process also aims at transforming Zee into the largest and most profitable media and entertainment company in the region, the statement said.
By integrating both domestic and international business, Zee aims to maximise revenue and drive content monetisation by capitalising opportunities presented in the foreign markets. It reaches out to as many as 190 markets already.
From an organisational perspective, the recast involves aggregating content to build viewer stickiness by sharply enhancing viewer intimacy, capturing and embedding socio-cultural insights and the finer nuances of the local languages, among others.
The second step is streamlining international business spanning 190 countries across the Asia-Pacific; Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Europe and North America.
The linear advertising and distribution and digital teams in the international markets will be integrated into a single team, led by the market revenue leader (Johri) who will be responsible for maximising revenues across all formats (linear/digital) and revenue streams.
Punit Goenka expressed hope that restructuring will enable Zee to become an integrated and synergised organisation, with sharper focus on delivering entertainment content to consumers across the world and enhanced value to our partners across the ecosystem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU