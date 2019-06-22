Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) suspended by government-run agency

(ZC) has been suspended with immediate effect by the and Recreation Commission (SRC), the governing organisation of all registered sporting associations in the country.

ZC has also been suspended from his position, according to a press release issued on Friday.

The move from the SRC came a week after it issued a directive that ZC's electoral process be suspended following alleged complaints about the nomination process and the violation of ZC's constitution, as well as "various other controversies".

But the board ignored the directive, and Mukuhlani was re-elected for another four-year term following the meeting.

The SRC said it was forced to act after several complaints of violations of the constitution and other controversies.

"It cannot be in national interest that a national sporting association continues to conduct itself in a manner that it suggests that it and its officials are a law unto themselves.

"Certain of its office bearers, past and present, have been the subject matter of allegations involving fraud exchange control violations and other acts of corruption and criminality related to the monies and assets of and the International Cricket Council," the SRC release said.

The controversies over the running of the game also played its part.

"It is a matter of documented public knowledge that Cricket has been the subject matter of several controversies over the years. There have been allegations of outright disregard for its own constitution, neglect of the development of the game and related infrastructure throughout the country."



The release added that David Ellman-Brown, Ahmed Ibrahim, Charlie Robertson, Cyprian Mandenge, Robertson Chinyengetere, and were announced as part of an interim committee to run the sport in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)