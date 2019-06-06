Zinc futures rise 1.39 pc on spot demand

prices rose by 1.39 per cent to Rs 204.45 per kg in futures trade Thursday, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on the back of pick-up in demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for June contracts was trading higher by Rs 2.80, or 1.39 per cent, to Rs 204.45 per kg with a business turnover of 4,508 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept prices higher.

