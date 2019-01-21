Zuma ally took monthly bribes from S Africa company, inquiry hears

South African former on Monday told a corruption probe that his old company had paid monthly bribes for years to a who served under scandal-tainted ex-

Angelo Agrizzi, ex- of the contracting company, has given days of bombshell testimony to a judicial commission probing allegations of government corruption under

Agrizzi said he was responsible for counting and packing 50,000 rand (USD 3,600) in cash, which was to be delivered each month to

The practice continued from 2002 until 2016 when Agrizzi left the company, he said.

Mokonyane, who is currently environmental affairs minister, served as Zuma's of water and sanitation between 2014 and 2018, and was earlier a

"We knew she was close to former Zuma," Agrizzi, dressed in a dark-grey pin-stripped suit, told the inquiry.

"She was going to speak to him (Zuma) and another person to have any charges against dropped, if there were any." "She was the link person for us. We knew that if we had any issues, we could go to her and they would be sorted."



Mokonyane, who is currently environmental affairs minister, served as Zuma's minister of water and sanitation between 2014 and 2018, and was earlier a

Bosasa, which was renamed in 2017, earned huge profits from contracts with government departments and state-owned companies.

It has been under investigation over alleged graft since 2007 but has never been charged with any crime.

Agrizzi described how paid for funerals for Mokonyane's deceased family members, rented cars for her daughter for months at a time and organised large rallies for the ruling party.

"I was personally involved. I would have to authorise," he said.

has denied any wrongdoing, and Mokonyane has also reportedly said she was innocent.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to power when Zuma was ousted as last February, has vowed to root out corruption in the government and the party as the country heads for elections in May.

The ANC lost public support under Zuma, partly due to its reputation for corruption.

Ramaphosa appointed Mokonyane as and then

Agrizzi said he had even designed Zuma's 72nd birthday cake as one of the favours the company did to gain lucrative contracts from the state.

Last week Agrizzi told the inquiry that the firm would spend between four and six million rand a month on bribes.

"We will not take responsibility for the actions of any individual, be it former leaders, be it the current leaders or members of the ANC in society," Zizi Kodawa, ANC spokesman, told AFP.

"It does not mean the organisation entirely is on trial." Natasha Mazzone, of the opposition Democratic Alliance party, said a "circle of silence was being broken" around Zuma.

"We need to see people going to jail and being held properly accountable. There must be consequences for those who try to sell our country to the highest bidder," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)