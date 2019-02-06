Zydus Wellness Q3 net profit up 10 pc to Rs 39.7 cr

Wednesday reported a 9.76 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 39.69 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 36.16 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated total revenue stood at Rs 155.83 crore for the quarter, against Rs 141.23 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of closed at Rs 1,314.70 per scrip on the BSE, 0.56 per cent down from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)