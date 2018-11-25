ABB, Siemens CEOs to visit Saudi Arabia for supplier conference

By John Revill

ZURICH (Reuters) - The chief executives of and are travelling to to attend a supplier conference, just weeks after they pulled out of an investment event in the country following the death of a

and from will travel to Dammam for an event organised by called In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) which is due to take place on Monday and Tuesday.

The pair had been among the executives who boycotted an earlier investment conference following the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a who was critical of the

During his trip Spiesshofer will visit an factory in Dammam, and will also meet representatives from Saudi Aramco, one of ABB's most important customers in the region.

Among other attendees at the IKTVA event are Paal Kibsgaard from and Jeff Miller, of oilfield services company

"Alongside being a responsible partner to our customers, we act as a responsible employer to our workforce. Therefore, our will meet some 200 employees at our plant in Dammam during his trip to Saudi Arabia," ABB said in a statement on Sunday.

"In addition, the CEO will also be meeting one of our most important customers in the region in order to foster further dialogue with them."

A person familiar with the situation said Spiesshofer was only taking part in the opening ceremony, and would not be a or a panelist.

confirmed the attendance of Kaeser at IKTVA, where he is among the speakers, but said the would not meet with officials from the

"This is a business trip to the where Mr. Kaeser will visit customers and business partners in the and among others," a Siemens said.

"In he will visit only our customer, Saudi Aramco, in Dammam."

More than two dozen top officials and executives from the and boycotted an investment conference last month over the killing of Khashoggi inside the

Khashoggi, a of the and a for the Washington Post, was killed on Oct. 2 when he went there to pick up documents for his planned marriage to a Turkish woman.

The CIA believes Saudi ordered the killing of Khashoggi, sources have told Reuters, a claim rejected by the

(Reporting by John Revill, and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Mark Potter)

