ACC fourth-quarter profit more than triples on one-time tax gain

(Reuters) - Cement maker ACC Ltd posted on Tuesday a more than three-fold jump in profit for the fourth quarter, as the company recorded a tax credit.
Standalone net profit rose to 7.30 billion rupees ($101.78 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.05 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected ACC, a unit of the world's largest cement maker LafargeHolcim Ltd, to post a profit of 2.83 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.
Sales jumped nearly 11 percent to 37.89 billion rupees.
ACC received a tax credit of 3.91 billion rupees in the quarter.
($1 = 71.7200 rupees)
