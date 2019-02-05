ACC fourth-quarter profit more than triples on one-time tax gain

JUST IN
Fitch puts ratings of Jaguar Land Rover under review citing Brexit
Reuters 

(Reuters) - Cement maker ACC Ltd posted on Tuesday a more than three-fold jump in profit for the fourth quarter, as the company recorded a tax credit.

Standalone net profit rose to 7.30 billion rupees ($101.78 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.05 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected ACC, a unit of the world's largest cement maker LafargeHolcim Ltd, to post a profit of 2.83 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales jumped nearly 11 percent to 37.89 billion rupees.

ACC received a tax credit of 3.91 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 71.7200 rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 14:08 IST

