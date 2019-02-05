Kuwait sees risk of oil supply shortage in 2019 due to Venezuela

(Reuters) - The of state-run Petroleum Corp, Hashem Hashem, said on Tuesday that global could be hit this year by big reductions in exports from

The has imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuelan firm PDVSA, aimed at severely curbing the OPEC member's crude exports to the and at pressuring to step down.

"One of the known risks of supply shortage in 2019 would include the continuing decline of Venezuelan beyond current expectations," Hashem told an industry conference in

"However the wild card recently has been market perceptions of potential shortages mainly from geopolitical pressures that have caused supply disruptions in the past and therefore pose a real threat for 2019."

Hashem also said that the threat of a U.S.- trade war and mixed messages from the on whether it would raise interest rates is causing volatility in the global equity markets and could increase this year.

OPEC, and other non-OPEC producers - an alliance known as OPEC+ - agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from Jan. 1.

OPEC's share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by 11 members - all except Iran, and

Hashem said OPEC+ actions should help re-balance the this year but he also warned of the impact of underinvestment in the which could cause a supply crunch by 2025.

"OPEC and the non-OPEC producing .. have successfully provided stability to the market since 2017 and reduced volatility in The resultant prices, are critical to stimulate investment and growth," he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by and Jason Neely)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)