Business Standard

Amazon drops plan for New York headquarters amid political opposition

The company said it will not reopen the search process 'at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville'

Reuters 

Amazon

Amazon.com Inc said Thursday it will not move forward with plans to build a headquarters in New York after rising opposition from local politicians.

The company said it will not reopen the search process "at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada."

The company said "for Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term."
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 22:20 IST

