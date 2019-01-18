American Express reports fourth-quarter profit

-
ALSO READ
Visa tops profit estimates as consumer spending grows
IATA trims airline industry profit view, sees rebound in 2019
MSCI emerging market stocks index enters technical bear market
Internet browser developer Opera's shares pop in debut
U.S. Oil prices stabilise after 6-percent slump, but market remains on edge
-
(Reuters) - American Express Co
The credit-card issuer said https://reut.rs/2RyxpFO on Thursday net income was $2.01 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $1.21 billion a year earlier. On a per-share basis, AmEx earned $2.32, compared with a loss of $1.42 in the prior-year quarter.
Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 7.9 percent to $10.47 billion.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU