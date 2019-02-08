Apple to contribute to U.S. teen's education for spotting FaceTime bug

(Reuters) - on Thursday rolled out to iPhones to fix a issue in its calling service, and said it would contribute toward the education of the teenager who discovered the problem.

The software bug, which had let users hear audio from people who had not yet answered a call, was discovered by a Tucson, high school student Grant Thompson, who with his mother led Apple to turn off group chat as its engineers investigated the issue.

The giant said it would compensate the Thompson family and make an additional gift toward 14-year-old Grant's education.

Apple also formally credited Thompson and Daven Morris from Arlington, in the release notes to its latest software update.

"In addition to addressing the bug that was reported, our team conducted a of the service and made additional updates to both the FaceTime app and server to improve security," Apple said in a statement.

Two key on Tuesday asked Apple to answer questions about the bug, saying they were "deeply troubled" over how long it took Apple to address the security flaw.

The company said last week it was planning to improve how it handles reports of

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)