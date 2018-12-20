Apple makes software changes to iOS to avoid ban on iPhones in China

has made small changes to its software for iPhones to avoid a ban on their sales in

A had earlier banned the sale and import of most models after granting an injunction against claimed that violated two of its patents.

To avoid the ban, Apple released a small update to this week, The Verge reported on Wednesday, adding that version 12.1.2 contains exclusive to

In a bid to avoid patent around app management, the update changes the for when an app is forced to close, according to MacRumors.

Rather than moving up and off the screen, apps now appear to shrink into themselves when swiped closed, the report said.

Apple and Qualcomm are suing one another in courts across the world. Apple has also appealed against the ruling.

It accused Qualcomm of playing dirty tricks, including asserting a patent that had already been invalidated by international courts, and other patents that it had never before used.

"Qualcomm's effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world," Apple said in a statement last week.

The ban does not cover the new XS, XS Plus or iPhone XR, which were not yet available when Qualcomm filed its lawsuit.