Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 99, with 259 unaccounted for

PAULO (Reuters) - The death toll from a dam burst in the Brazilian town of rose to 99 people, with 259 still unaccounted for, according to rescuers working at the site on Wednesday.

They said that 57 bodies have been identified so far in the rubble of the ruptured tailings dam, which belongs to iron

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Christian Plumb)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)