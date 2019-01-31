Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 99, with 259 unaccounted for

-
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The death toll from a dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 99 people, with 259 still unaccounted for, according to rescuers working at the site on Wednesday.
They said that 57 bodies have been identified so far in the rubble of the ruptured tailings dam, which belongs to iron ore miner Vale.
