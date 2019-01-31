JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Airbus reports breach into its systems after cyber attack
Business Standard

Brazil dam burst death toll rises to 99, with 259 unaccounted for

Reuters  |  SAO PAULO 

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The death toll from a dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 99 people, with 259 still unaccounted for, according to rescuers working at the site on Wednesday.

They said that 57 bodies have been identified so far in the rubble of the ruptured tailings dam, which belongs to iron ore miner Vale.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Christian Plumb)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 02:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements