Brent oil rises to four-year high ahead of Iran sanctions, traders eye more hikes

(Reuters) - Brent prices rose to their highest since November 2014 on Monday ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran, the third-largest in the Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC), that kick in next month.

Brent futures rose to as much as $83.27 a barrel and were at $83.21 at 0339 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.6 percent from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $73.57 a barrel.

WTI prices were supported by a report on Friday of a stagnant rig count in the United States, which points to a slowdown in U.S. crude production, which now rivals top producers and

Brent was pushed up by looming sanctions against Iran, which will start targeting its sector from Nov. 4.

said on Monday that "the market is eyeing at $100 per barrel".

In a sign that the financial market is positioning itself for further price rises, hedge funds increased their bullish wagers on U.S. crude in the week to Sept. 25, data from the (CFTC) showed on Friday, increasing futures and options positions in and by 3,728 contracts to 346,566 during the period.

In a further sign of the impact that the U.S. sanctions on will have on the market, China's said its is halving loadings of Iranian this month. is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil.

"If Chinese refiners do comply with U.S. sanctions more fully than expected, then the market balance is likely to tighten even more aggressively," Edward Bell, at wrote in a note published on Sunday.

U.S. called Saudi Arabia's on Saturday, discussing ways to maintain sufficient supply once Iran's exports are hit by sanctions.

"Until sizable supply is offered up by OPEC, ultimately traders will continue to push the envelope even more," said Stephen Innes, at in

"Even if they (Saudi Arabia) wanted to bend to Trump's wishes, how much spare capacity does the Kingdom have?" asked Innes.

"We're going to find out very soon as approximately 1.5 million barrels (per day) of Iranian oil is effectively going offline on Nov. 4. If the market senses that capacity is tapped out at 10.5 million bpd ... will rocket higher with the flashy $100 per barrel price tag indeed a reasonable sounding target," Innes said.

LOOMING SLOWDOWN?

With soaring, there are concerns over their inflationary effect on demand growth, especially in Asia's emerging markets where weakening currencies are further adding to high fuel import costs.

Add the trade disputes between the and other major powers, especially China, and economic growth into 2019 could be eroded.

Growth in China's already sputtered in September as both external and domestic demand weakened, two surveys showed on Sunday.

In Japan, business confidence among big manufacturers declined in the last quarter its lowest in nearly a year, as firms felt the pinch from rising raw material costs and as global trade conditions worsened.

(Reporting by Gloystein; Editing by and Christian Schmollinger)

