Deutsche Bank board members not pushing for Commerzbank tie-up: union

(Reuters) - There is no desire among Deutsche Bank's supervisory board members for a merger with rival in the near-term, a Deutsche said.

"At the moment conditions are definitely not ripe," Frank Bsirske, a member of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board and of Germany's Verdi trade union, said.

Merger speculation has heated up under Germany's minister Olaf Scholz, who has spoken out in favour of strong banks in and whose team has met frequently with executives of Deutsche, and major shareholders.

"There is currently no one on Deutsche Bank's Supervisory Board who would want to merge with in the short term," told journalists in late on Thursday.

Bsirske's comments are the most vocal yet from a that would eventually have to sign off on any merger.

Verdi fears massive job cuts would result if the two banks were to go ahead with a deal, following intense speculation of a possible tie-up between the two.

The banks and the Ministry declined to comment.

A merger may make sense in a few years' time but for now both banks have to focus on putting their own houses in order, said, pointing to improving the investment bank, reducing complexity and enhancing infrastructure.

Asked about the possibility of a cross-border merger of Deutsche with a foreign financial firm, said it would be a good thing if they complemented one another.

But given Deutsche Bank's low share price, the German would enter into any partnership as a minority partner. "And that's certainly not the way to go at the moment," he said.

"The of Deutsche Bank, whom I think is a very good person for the role, has left no doubt about that. And this position is widely shared," Bsirske said.

Asked if Scholz were pushing for a merger, Bsirske said he was pretty sure that the minister was holding talks to get an assessment of the situation.

"But I am also pretty sure that he is not trying to exert undue influence over business rationale and priorities that are currently being set in the banks. That would be completely counterproductive," he said.

(Reporting by Hansen; writing by Tom Sims; additional reporting by and Hans Seidenstuecker; editing by and Alexander Smith)

