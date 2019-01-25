JUST IN
Global Markets: Asia stocks at 7-week top after U.S. techs rise
Ericsson reports smaller fourth-quarter operating loss than expected

Reuters  |  STOCKHOLM 

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson reported on Friday a smaller fourth-quarter operating loss than expected and said it was on track to reach its financial goals.

The Swedish firm posted an operating loss of 1.9 billion crowns ($209.7 million), against a 19.3 billion loss a year ago, and a mean forecast for a 3.0 billion loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 9.0614 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 12:14 IST

