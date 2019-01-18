Exclusive: Canadian oil firm MEG says Husky balked at friendly takeover talks

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, (Reuters) - The of Canadian producer invited his counterpart at earlier this month to negotiate a friendly takeover of MEG but Husky did not follow up, MEG's vice president of investor relations, John Rogers, said on Friday.

Husky abandoned its hostile bid for MEG on Thursday, saying it could not win sufficient MEG shareholder support after ordered production cuts to reduce a crude glut.

MEG phoned Husky in early January and invited him to visit and discuss a possible friendly deal to sell MEG, Rogers said.

"We approached them and said, 'You know with a little bit of negotiation, I'm sure we can find a way out of this,'" Rogers said, recalling MEG's "They never got back to us."

A Husky said he could not immediately comment.

Publicly, Husky continued to urge MEG shareholders to tender to its offer leading up to its expiry this past Wednesday.

Husky was expected to secure over 50 percent support from MEG shareholders, sources told and other on Wednesday. It was expected to consider extending its offer to win the required two-thirds.

Instead, it allowed it to expire, citing Alberta's curtailment orders and a lack of progress expanding pipelines as recent negative developments. Husky has not said publicly how much support it received.

Husky's surprise decision to abandon its bid "may dent its credibility," said in a note.

MEG had issued an earlier to Husky in November to sign a confidentiality agreement and enter its data room, Rogers said. Husky did not take MEG up on it, although several other companies did, he said.

No rival bids were made.

MEG's spurned invitations suggest that Husky's commitment to the deal may have wavered after conditions in Canada's patch deteriorated. Discounts on Canadian hit record-high levels in October, leading the government to order the curtailments, which Husky has criticized.

Rogers said he did not believe MEG was in play any longer, despite a 36 percent selloff of its stock on Thursday that could make the heavy a bargain buy.

(Reporting by in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by and Phil Berlowitz)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)