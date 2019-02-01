Exxon CEO combines exploration units to reverse output declines

By and Jennifer Hiller

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Corp on Thursday outlined a major reorganization of its global exploration businesses aimed at reversing years of weak

Darren Woods, who took over the helm two years ago, has spent billions to buy production, build new pipelines and expand refineries after a series of costly misfires on deals under predecessor

Woods, who will address Wall Street analysts on an earnings call Friday for the first time as CEO, has been pleading with investors for patience as he restructures its sprawling businesses. The veteran replaced Tillerson, who became U.S. in February 2017, and reorganized Exxon's refining operations that year.

Exxon, which has spent heavily on U.S. shale and deep-water blocks in and Guyana, has posted lower output in nine of the last 10 quarters.

"I am skeptical that this decision will make any real difference in practical terms," said Pavel Molchanov, an at He cited hurdles and a sharp drop in output in a in the that accounts for 2.5 percent of Exxon's total production.

The reorganization will fold seven into three as of April 1, merging units for production, exploration, development, gas and power marketing, and others.

The new - Upstream Oil & Gas Co, Upstream Business Development Co and Upstream Integrated Solutions Co - are designed to help the company double profits by 2025 and better coordinate with logistics and refining operations.

"Our focus is on increasing overall value by strengthening our upstream business and further integrating it with the downstream and chemical segments," Senior Vice said in a statement.

was named of ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas, Steve of ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development, and Linda DuCharme president of ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions.

XTO Energy, which acquired for $41 billion in 2009, will be part of Upstream Oil & Gas, a said.

One of the new business units will oversee its existing portfolio of exploration projects, and handle future acquisitions. Analysts have been pushing Exxon to sell some assets to improve returns.

Analysts expect Exxon to earn $1.08 per share for the fourth quarter, excluding one-time items, according to Refinitiv data.

Exxon shares rose 0.6 percent to $72.71 shortly before the close. They fell to $65.51 in December, a level last reached in October 2010.

(Reporting by and in Bengaluru and in Houston; Editing by and Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)