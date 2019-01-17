France triggers 'hard Brexit' plan, to invest in ports and airports

(Reuters) - has put in motion a contingency plan to deal with an eventual "hard Brexit," said on Thursday, including 50 million euros ($57 million) of investments to help ports and airports cope.

"What's certain is that the scenario of a no-deal is less and less unlikely. That's why... I have decided to trigger the plan for a no-deal Brexit," Philippe told reporters.

Theresa May's two-year attempt to forge an amicable divorce was crushed by the on Tuesday in the biggest defeat for a British in modern history.

