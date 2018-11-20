Global Markets: Stock markets slide on tech sell-off, dollar sags

By Shinichi Saoshiro

(Reuters) - Asian stock markets skidded on Tuesday and was expected to follow, pressured by sharp losses on Wall Street as tumbled on worries about slackening demand.

The dollar sagged after weak U.S. data further sapped confidence in the currency, while slipped despite expected supply cuts.

Spreadbetters expected European stocks to open lower, with Britain's FTSE falling 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX losing 0.5 percent and France's CAC dipping 0.3 percent. U.S. mini futures were down 0.3 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside dropped 1.2 percent.

Tech stocks were under pressure across following U.S. losses. In Seoul, fell 2 percent and dropped 3.5 percent, while Japan's Electron was down 1.8 percent, lost 2.7 percent and shed 3.1 percent.

U.S. stocks came under heavy selling on Monday, with Nasdaq tumbling 3 percent, as investors dumped Apple, internet and other Conflicting signals between the and on their trade dispute added to caution.

"The drop by U.S. stocks will cut any attempt by equity markets to mount a sustained bounce. Investor sentiment has been subdued by lingering weakness in U.S. technology shares," said Masahiro Ichikawa, at in

Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.1 percent, with shares of tumbling than 5 percent after its was arrested on Monday for alleged financial misconduct. He will be fired from the board this week.

"This incident will make investors review if Japanese corporate governance is working," said Toru Ibayashi, at UBS Securities Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1.7 percent, Australian stocks lost 0.4 percent and tech-heavy South Korean shares dropped 1 percent.

Global stock markets have suffered a sharp shakeout in the past two months, pressured by worries of a peak in corporate earnings growth, rising borrowing costs, slowing global economic momentum and international trade tensions. Trillions of dollars were wiped off equities in a particularly torrid October month.

In currencies, the dollar struggled at a near two-week low against a basket of currencies.

Data released on Monday showed U.S. home builder sentiment recorded its steepest one-month drop in over 4-1/2 years in November.

The dollar had also been weighed down after Fed and late last week raised concerns over a potential global slowdown.

The U.S. currency has rallied strongly this year, buoyed by three Fed rate hikes and a robust economy, though some expect the bull run may be nearing an end.

With long-term yields slipping to a seven-week low of 3.052 percent in the wake of weaker stocks and U.S. housing data, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies hovered near 96.120, an 11-day low plumbed on Monday.

The euro was little changed at $1.1450 after gaining 0.35 percent overnight.

The dollar slipped to a three-week low of 112.40 yen and last traded at 112.55.

The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk sentiment, extended the previous day's retreat, slipping 0.3 percent to $0.7274.

lost steam as fears about slower global demand and a surge in U.S. production outweighed expected supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

U.S. crude futures were down 0.4 percent at $56.98 per barrel and Brent slipped 0.6 percent to $66.40 per barrel.

